Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GSS opened at GBX 774 ($10.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 759.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.13. The company has a market capitalization of $940.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 8.04 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 788 ($10.30).

Get Genesis Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.