Genesis Energy (GEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

