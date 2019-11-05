Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.75 ($36.64).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,992 ($39.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 251.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,913.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,668.04. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,110 ($40.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total transaction of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Also, insider Lysanne Gray sold 1,298 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,858 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £37,096.84 ($48,473.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock worth $63,501,582.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

