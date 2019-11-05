GeoCoin Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $908,664.00 and $1,963.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00675002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00065231 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011362 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.