Gexan One Day Volume Reaches $77,934.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Gexan has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Gexan has a market cap of $125,743.00 and $77,934.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00795368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00212422 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00065878 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003541 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,493,328 coins and its circulating supply is 2,068,095 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

