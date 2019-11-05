Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.98 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

