Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after purchasing an additional 427,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,691. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

