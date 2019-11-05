Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GLP opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $693.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

