Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Global Payments stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after acquiring an additional 150,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

