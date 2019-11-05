Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $58,745.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $55,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,648 shares in the company, valued at $831,353.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $469,536 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Godaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Godaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

