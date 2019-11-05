Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.404 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of GMLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $742.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $75.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

