Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,797,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,000,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of -1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

