Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $7.80 price target on shares of Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 670,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,855 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

