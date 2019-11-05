Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) a $15.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.92. 5,890,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,974. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.6% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 203,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 235.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.