Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Shares Down 1.9%

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.30, 165,096 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 154,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $49,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 675,838 shares of company stock worth $8,662,929 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMZ. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

