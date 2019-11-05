Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 19,669 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 106,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

