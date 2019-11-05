Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.