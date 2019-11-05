Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report sales of $20.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.85 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $14.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $84.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $85.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $115.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $85,931.22. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,649,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,425 shares of company stock worth $27,199,151. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,953,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

