GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

GPX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.90. 39,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GP Strategies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $204.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GP Strategies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GP Strategies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 12.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

