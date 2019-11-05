Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GHC stock opened at $632.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Graham has a 12 month low of $606.72 and a 12 month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

