Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

