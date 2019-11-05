Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 986,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,043. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,052.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Granite Construction by 161.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 65.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

