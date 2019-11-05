Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,375 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.50.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.12. 57,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

