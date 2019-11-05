Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,082 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 38,651 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Transocean by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,529 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Transocean by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 630,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,612,384. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.