Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $1,294.78. 60,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,299.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,235.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,178.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

