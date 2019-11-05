Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) versus Tyler Technologies (NASDAQ:TYL) Financial Comparison

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.63 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $935.28 million 11.13 $147.46 million $3.74 72.15

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $268.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -5.70% -10.85% -3.81% Tyler Technologies 12.63% 11.51% 8.40%

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Great Elm Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

