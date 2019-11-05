Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Noble Financial Analysts

Noble Financial set a $1.00 target price on Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. 1,636,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,539. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 861,915 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

