Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Increased to GBX 675 by Analysts at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GPOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 686.62 ($8.97).

GPOR stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 793.20 ($10.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,118,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 757.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

