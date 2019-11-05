Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Middleby by 77.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 33.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 88,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

