Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.71 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 414.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $32,982,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.