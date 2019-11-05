Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $82,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,809 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

