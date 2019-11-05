Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.20 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

