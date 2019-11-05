Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,210 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

SAM opened at $352.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.19. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total transaction of $2,717,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $28,901,780. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.