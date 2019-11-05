Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Coty by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Coty by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,309,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,441 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Coty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In related news, CMO Fiona Hughes purchased 210,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.