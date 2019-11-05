Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,944,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 32.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after buying an additional 389,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 104,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,926,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE:TCO opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.