Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.48% of Great Western Bancorp worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

GWB opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

