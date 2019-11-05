Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.35

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and traded as high as $148.80. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $148.80, with a volume of 1,013,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

