Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

