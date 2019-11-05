Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GH stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. 1,683,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,800. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -24.28.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $377,300,000.00. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $50,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,940,776 shares of company stock valued at $480,390,203. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

