Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.17.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 762,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.30, a PEG ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $492,469.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,501.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $299,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $335,909.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,709 shares of company stock worth $9,380,252 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.