Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of GUY stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Guyana Goldfields has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

