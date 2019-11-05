GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.28. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

