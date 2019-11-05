Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,575 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Metlife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.51.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

