Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total value of $5,774,200.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.68. The company had a trading volume of 150,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,782. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $213.71 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.21. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.