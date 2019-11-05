Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,724 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 100,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,959. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

