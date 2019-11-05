Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.