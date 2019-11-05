Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 587,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,943. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at $24,004,929.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.