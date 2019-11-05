Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after buying an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

