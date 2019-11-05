Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

