Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 425.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $824,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 211,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $97,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,545.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock worth $414,217. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 12,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

